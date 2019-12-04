|
|
Sharyn L. Knecht, 72, of Waymart, died on Saturday, November 30. Her husband of 55 years is William Knecht.
Born in Honesdale, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Bishop. Sharon loved life to the fullest, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends, all of whom she considered family. Her love of Horses was well known including riding, driving, and trail rides. Camping with her Horse Joy and friends was a loved past time. Also, she had a love of sewing. She spent a lot of time making clothes and quilts for loved ones.
Sharyn was a shining light in our family and always strived to make everyone feel loved and welcome. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed by all who knew her.
Also surviving are her beloved children; a daughter Tammy Knecht and her companion Nathaniel Ellis of Prospect, ME; sons Todd Knecht and his wife Sheri of Archbald, Pa, and Timothy Knecht and his wife Jodi of Waymart, Pa; grandchildren Jonathan Wargo and his wife Jess, Carlie Wargo, Courtney Hill, and Katie Carignan and her husband Thomas all of Prospect, ME, Dale Knecht and his wife Keri, Justin Knecht and his companion Marissa Dowse, Kenny Knecht and his companion Amber VanOrden, and Shanequa Moser and her husband Eric all of Waymart; a niece Brenda Lee and her husband Cliff of Waymart; 11 great – grandchildren; numerous cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister Sandra Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at date to be announced in the near future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel, Pa.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
In keeping with Sharyn's love of people and her giving nature, in lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that you help an elderly neighbor in need ( a visit, a helpful act, a donation toward utility bills or groceries). Anything to help brighten their day and help lighten their load.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 4, 2019