Shirley L. Utegg, 84, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, PA, with her family by her side.
The daughter of the late Curtis and Anna (Steffens) Davis, she was born on July 26, 1935 in Calkins, PA. Shirley was a graduate of Damascus High School.
She married the love of her life Harold Utegg. They were married for 60 years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Narrowsburg, NY. She was a member of St. Paul's Altar Giuld and St. Paul's Fellowship Community. She was a loving wife, mother and aunt. She also was a animal lover. She was the best neighbor that anyone could have. Always helping out anyone in need.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband: Harold, brother Elwin Davis and his wife Claudia of Milanville, PA, brother in law: Harry Utegg and his wife June of Hawley, PA, sister in laws: Florence Utegg of Honesdale, PA, Georgette Utegg of Philadelphia, NY, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley is predeceased by her daughter: Joan Marie Utegg, brother: Harry Davis, four sisters: Marjorie Davis, Marie Reeves, Doris Messina, and Rose Kraack Sheppard.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am, at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 Sr.97, Barryville, NY 12719.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Narrowsburg, NY. Rev. Phyllis Haynes and Rev. Donald Beck will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY. Donations can be made in Shirley's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 31 Erie Ave., Narrowsburg, NY 12764.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 6, 2020