Shirley Mae Ostrander, 83, of Damascus, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center with family at her side.
Shirley was born in Shawangunk, NY on December 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Charlotte (Donovan) and Francis Ostrander.
She graduated from East Stroudsburg University. She was employed as a math teacher, owned and operated a dress factory and worked at Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic.
She was a skilled seamstress and worked with Errol Offman, sewing elaborate costumes for life size puppets. Shirley had an unending love for animals. She owned Fran-Shir Arabian Show Horses with her father and was known to bring home animals she met at the Clinic needing homes. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, molding and firing the porcelain and sewing the outfits.
Surviving are a son Eric Houghtaling and his wife Jenelle of Damascus, daughter, Michele Galloway and her husband John of Lookout, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Deborah Robbins and Amy Adams, 3 brothers, Jon, Donald and Robert Ostrander; and 2 sisters, Kathy Ostrander and Charlotte Schellberg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Abrahamsville United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Abrahamsville United Methodist Church, 623 Callicoon Rd, Damascus, Pa 18415.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 24, 2020