Shirley Tintle, age 92, died peacefully at her home in Pleasant Mount, PA on October 14, 2020. She was born on November 18th, 1927 daughter of the late Norman and Mary E. (Ryan) Fredericks from Midvale, NJ.
On August 31, 1946 she married Donald A. Tintle at the Bloomingdale Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, NJ. They shared 55 years together until his death, July 12, 1999.
Shirley was a Butler High School graduate, Class of 1946. She was a manager and bookkeeper for her husband's contracting business, Production Builders.
She loved sewing for her daughters. She was creative in many areas and because of her ingenuity could often solve difficult problems in original, clever and inventive ways.
Her greatest passion was her love of horses. After many years of hard work both she and Donald established Springbrook Acres Riding Stable, Bloomingdale, NJ which soon became a second home to many children and friends. Shirley was a very strong and caring woman who was loved by many. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by loving daughters, Kathleen Krisulevicz and husband, Vince, of Afton, NY and Sally Wasylyk, and husband, Stephen, of Prompton, PA: a sister Evelyn Dedio, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 5 grandchildren, Kristen Curtis, David Curtis and wife Corinne, Stephanie Grandjean and husband Brian, Donald Wasylyk and wife Alexa, Colleen Krisulevicz Ennis and husband Zach. She also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren: Corrigan and Cleary Maxfield, Jack, Deacon, Kainen and Londyn Curtis, and Avery Ennis.
She was predeceased by sisters, Inez Colfax and beloved brother Nolan Fredericks.
A public viewing will be held at the Aldenville Baptist Church, 971 Creek Drive, Prompton, Pa. 18456 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. In accordance with State and Federal Public Health Covid-19 guidelines, those attending will be asked to wear protective masks and to observe proper distancing and hand sanitation. A private burial committal will take place at Wheeler Hill Cemetery in Pleasant Mount, Pa for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fair Hill Therapeutic Riding Center, PO Box 396, Waymart, PA 18472, or American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
).
Arrangements are attended by the Bryant A. Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St., Honesdale, Pa.