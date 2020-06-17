Stanley L. Siska
1934 - 2020
Stanley L. Siska, age 85, died Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.
Born September 9, 1934 in Pipersville PA, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Mary (Gawronski) Siska.  Formerly of Dublin, PA, he had been a resident of Pecks Pond for 51 years. Prior to his retirement he worked at Lords Valley Country Club as a Greenskeeper for 28 years.
He is survived by a son: Douglas L. Siska of Pecks Pond; a daughter Susan L. Siska of Pecks Pond; two grandchildren: Dustin and Collene Siska; and a great grandson Chase Siska.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Clara (Delphine) Siska on April 5, 2014;  a brother, Walter J. Siska; and a sister, Margaret Hahn.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.  Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA  18428.

Published in Tri-County Independent from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
