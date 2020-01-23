|
Stephen Joseph Pugliese, 58, of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, the former Laura Scorzelli. The couple married on February 2, 1985.
Born on August 6, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Dolores Parker and Leonard Pugliese. He worked for many years in New York City and Scranton area as a union carpenter. For the past 15 years, Stephen and his family owned and operated LSX Motorsports.
Stephen enjoyed jet skiing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed fishing, especially salt water fishing and the challenge of reeling in the
"big" one.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Danielle Bullions and husband Michael, Richard Pugliese and Anthony Pugliese all of Honesdale; his brother Michael Pugliese and wife Tina of Kingston, NY; sister-in-law Lee Anne Pugliese of Carbondale; grandchildren Aubrey and Viviana Bullions; nephews Robert, Joseph, Nicholas and Jonathon and a niece Avianna.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Army Sgt. 1st Class, George A. Pugliese.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10 am. Interment will follow. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Monday, 4 to 7.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 23, 2020