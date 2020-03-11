|
|
On March 5, Steve DePalma, 87, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away comfortably surrounded by family on March 5, 2020. He was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to the late Lily Voglino and Paul DePalma.
Steve was an avid hunter and angler, spending countless hours tracking deer and catching the big one with his son Stephen and friends, Tex and Kenny. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends sitting around the campfire, sharing stories about the biggest fish and gobbler ever seen.
But Steve's greatest love was his family. Whenever they were together, there was a smile on his face and a memory being made. The memories will last forever as will the love in their hearts for one who was truly their best friend.
Steve is survived by his wife Mary (Freeman) DePalma; his daughter Dorothy (Michael) Rotella, and son Stephen (Diane Clark) DePalma; grandchildren, Stephen (Daneille) DePalma, Bryan (Ashley) Rotella, Eric (Cassie Guy) Rotella and Lindsay Rotella; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley (Edward) Trayford; sister-in-law, Diane (late Vic) Halinski, brothers-in-law Patrick (Jessica) Freeman, Dan (Mary) Freeman, the late Mike Freeman; and his former wife, Dorothy DePalma, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Tuesday, March 10 at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Memorials in Steve's memory may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, 770 Augusta Road, Edgefield, South Carolina 29824 or a . Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 11, 2020