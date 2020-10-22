1/1
Steven S. Turouski
{ "" }
Steven S. Turouski, 66, of Lake Ariel, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home. Born June 30, 1954 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stanley Turouski and Carol (Burkavage) McClure and her husband Thomas McClure of Lake Ariel.

Steven graduated from Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel. He was a carpenter and worked in residential construction for many years. Years ago, Steven worked for McKinney Manufacturing in Moosic and later at Simplex Homes in Scranton until his retirement just a few months ago.

He had an avid love of vintage snowmobiles. Steven enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, wildlife watching, and his Camaro. He especially treasured spending time with his grandkids. Steven was a pioneer member of the NEP Snow Trails and was also a member of the vintage snowmobile club. He helped to start the Iron Dogs, which was a snowmobile club that established the vintage ride and the vintage snowmobile show in Lakewood. He was a great handyman and worked very hard all his life. He leaves behind his loving family who will miss him dearly.

Steven is also survived by two daughters, Leslie Kizer and her husband David, and Melissa Bryant and her fiancé Robby Young,
all of South Canaan; six grandchildren, David Kizer, Jr, Zachary Kizer, Madison Kizer, Christopher Bryant, Connor Bryant, and Gabriella Bryant; two sisters, Tina Richards and her companion Kevin Gress of Lake Ariel and Sandy Williams and her husband Joe of Lake Ariel; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Memorial Services and Interment will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Route 435, Moscow, PA with Pastor Rand Kizer officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
