1/
Susan E. Widmann
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Widmann, 69, of Newfoundland, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Christopher Widmann. The couple married on March 23, 1991.

Born on July 24, 1951 in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edith Leigh. Before retiring, Sue worked for the state of New Jersey as the assistant director of Motor Vehicles.

At home, Susan enjoyed reading and spending time with her dogs.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother Edward Leigh and wife Joyce of Lawrenceville, NJ and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Stanley Tykarski IV on December 18, 2018.

As per her request there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St.Honesdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hessling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved