Susan E. Widmann, 69, of Newfoundland, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Christopher Widmann. The couple married on March 23, 1991.



Born on July 24, 1951 in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edith Leigh. Before retiring, Sue worked for the state of New Jersey as the assistant director of Motor Vehicles.



At home, Susan enjoyed reading and spending time with her dogs.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother Edward Leigh and wife Joyce of Lawrenceville, NJ and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son Stanley Tykarski IV on December 18, 2018.



As per her request there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St.Honesdale.



