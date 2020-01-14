|
Sylvia A. Duncan nee Blanchard, born in Woonsocket, RI, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Honesdale, PA.
After graduating Laboratory Technician school in Boston, MA, Sylvia moved to Jersey City, NJ where she began a 56 year career working at Margaret Hague Hospital followed by Jersey City Medical Center. In 1994, Sylvia achieved a personal goal when she
obtained a Bachelor Degree from Jersey City College, where she was one of the oldest graduates at the time.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband William Duncan; her son Roger Duncan; baby daughter Diane; sister Helene Castletane.
Sylvia is survived by her son John Duncan; her daughters-in-law, Sharon Duncan-Gatain, Christa Duncan, Patricia Duncan and Janine Gibbons; her brother Roger Blanchard; her two sisters Yvonne Manuel and Beatrice Smith and husband Terry; and her sisters-in-law Carolyn Duncan and Louise Self.
She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Jessica (Duncan) Reinhard and husband Adam, Steven Duncan, Timothy Duncan, Melissa (Duncan) Maney and husband Jacob, Sean Duncan, Matthew Duncan and Erin Duncan. Along with two great grandchildren, Cory Dennis Reinhard and Richard Jameson Maney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Thursday, 4 to 7.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 14, 2020