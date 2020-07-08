1/1
Thelma R. Barnes
Thelma M. Barnes, wife of the late Glenn R. Barnes and daughter of the late Fredrick & Loretta Nonnenmacher Aug, all of White Mills, passed peacefully on July 6th at the age of 93.

As a young woman, Thelma excelled in nursing school - a graduate of Marywood University - and as a labor and delivery nurse at St.
Joseph's hospital in Carbondale.

When she married her beloved husband Glenn, she traded her nursing career for a life of raising her 5 children and making a wonderful home for their family.

Glenn preceded Thelma in death in 1983 and she never dated or remarried. He was her one true love and it comforts her family knowing they are reunited and dancing together once again.

She was an avid gardener and loved reading and doing puzzles. She was a devoted Roman Catholic and served for many years as both a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at the former Saint Joseph's Church in White Mills.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Julius Aug in 1949, daughter, Dianne Barnes in 2010, grandson, Nicholas Barnes in 2012 and most recently, son-in-law, Jeffrey DeYoung in April.

Thelma is survived by her children Melody Gibbs & husband David - Unionville, CT, Nancy DeYoung - White Mills, PA, Gerard Barnes and fiancée Farrah Black - Lake Ariel, PA and Melissa Knecht & husband Kevin - Saint Augustine, FL.

Grandchildren: Carey (Barnes) Counterman, Corrin (Gibbs) Burke, Justin Gibbs, Cassandra DeYoung, Eric DeYoung, Joel DeYoung, Jessica Barnes, Meggan Barnes, Joshua Varcoe, Olivia Varcoe, Tanner Knecht, Samantha Rodriguez, Nicholas and Nathaniel Black.

Great-Grandchildren: Isabella & AnaLeigh Counterman, Ella & Aubrey Burke, Heavon & Dakota Hubbard, Peyton & Zane DeYoung and Josephine DeYoung.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of her family at St. Mary
Magdalen Church in Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
