Thomas A. Cavage, 60, of Lake Winola, PA earned his wings on May 2, 2020, after passing away from natural causes.
He was born in Waymart, PA to Andrew and Barbara (Schott) Cavage.
He was many things to many people: a son, a brother, a father, a mentor, a friend, and most of all, he was loved.
He will be forever missed by his two children, daughter Jennifer and her husband Shep Stults, and son Bryan Cavage and Jill DeRose. He is also survived by his parents Andy and Barbara, brother Andrew and his wife Michelle, sisters Kathleen Stark and her husband Philip, and Loretta Rovinski and husband Tom, and a niece and 3 nephews.
In 1982, he found his lifelong passion at 10,000 feet while jumping out of a "perfectly good airplane". In 1986, he started Endless Mountain Skydivers in hopes of finding others who enjoyed the thrill. Throughout his almost 40 years in the sport, he met thousands of people, and to many became their "fearless leader". But more than that, they became his family and he became theirs. His love of life was infectious, and he always knew how to have a good time.
The family will be having a private service honoring his Catholic faith, and a celebration of life will be scheduled when the time and restrictions allow.
Blue Days, all of them gone..
Nothing but Blue Skies, from now on.
"Giddy up!"
Interment will be in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 19, 2020