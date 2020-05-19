|
|
Thomas A. Graham, 74, of Lackawaxen died Thursday May 14 at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia following an illness. His loving wife of 49 years is the former Linda Smith.
Born in Matamoras, he was the son of the late George and Julia Gray Graham. He was a graduate of Delaware Valley High School.
Prior to retirement, he was a Truck Driver for over 50 years. Tom was a dedicated member of both the Matamoras and Lackawaxen Township Volunteer Fire Department's for over 40 years. Also, Tom was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
Also surviving are sons Tom Graham and his wife Lynn of Hawley and Jason Graham and his companion Christine Chesna of Greeley; grandchildren Caitlin, Emma, Lauryn, and Tyler Graham; many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, brother-in-law, and step brothers who will miss him dearly and he will forever be in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by sisters Julia Krause and Sarah Teeple; brothers Francis and George Graham; daughter-in-law Theresa Graham.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Due to the current health crisis, gravesides services with Military Honors will be held in Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Tom's honor be made to Lackawaxen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 57, Lackawaxen, Pa 18435.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 19, 2020