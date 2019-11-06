|
|
Thomas Kovaleski, 68, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Hawley, PA, passed away on October 24, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Tom was born in Scranton, PA, and grew up in Elmhurst, PA. He was the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Kovaleski.
He graduated from North Pocono High School in the class of 1969.
Tom began dancing at the Sutton Ramov Dance Studio in Scranton and went to be awarded a Ford Foundation Scholarship at the School of American Ballet, where he trained with the great George Balanchine.
He attended college at North Carolina School of the Arts on a full scholarship and graduated with honors from the University of South Florida.
During his professional dance career he reached the impressive level of premier solosist with the California, Cincinnati and North Carolina Ballet Companies where he toured the United States, Puerto Rico and Italy. Tom also taught modern dance at the prestigious National Music Camp in Interlocken, Michigan. He then went on to co-chair the dance department at Florida School of the Arts in Palatka, FL.
After leaving his professional dance career he returned to the Scranton area where he met and married the love of his life, Kathy, (Kat), LaTournous.
Together they owned and operated The Kovaleski Dance Academy in Honesdale and Hawley, PA.
He then went on to direct the performing arts department of The Family Foundation School in Hancock, NY.
In his most recent years he and his wife, Kat, performed song and dance shows in PA, NJ and Fl as Sounds of Kat & Tom.
His love of dance was mirrored only by his love of music. Tom's amazing keyboarder skills were demonstrated in many bands throughout the years.
His talents as a dancer, piano and keyboard player, singer and all around performer will be remembered along with his infectious smile and his love for life.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathy, sisters Joan Foytack and Susan Danna, brothers and sisters-in-laws and nephews and neices along with many, many friends.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for June 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm at The Dorflinger Factory Museum, Route 6 in White Mills, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 6, 2019