Thomas Louis Sinapi, 39, Honesdale died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 30, 2019 of natural causes.
Born in Honesdale, son of Anna Merron Sinapi, Honesdale and the late Louis T. Sinapi he was employed by Bethany Village in Bethany. Thomas loved to cook and watch professional wrestling. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and steadfastness.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister, Kathleen Sinapi, Honesdale.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 6, 2020