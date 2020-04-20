|
Thomas W. Antal, 73, of Lackawaxen, PA died peacefully, at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Suscon, Pittston Township, PA, he was the youngest of five sons of the late William Sr. and Gertrude Egan Antal. A 1965 graduate of Northeast High School, Duryea, he served in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron, Pleiku.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to work for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 37 years as Manager, Distribution Operations, Edison, NJ.
Tom was an avid golfer who taught his wife, sons, and grandchildren to love the sport as well. His hard work culminated in a hole-in-one at Cricket Hill Golf Club on May 9, 2018; oddly, the morning of his cancer diagnosis.
Tom's interests went beyond golf. He loved to fish, making countless trips with family and friends to fish the Salmon River in Pulaski, NY and the cricks and streams of Potter County, PA. Tom was a remarkable cook, one who could optimistically look into a nearly-empty pantry and still create a great meal.
Tom was also an active member in his faith community, serving as an usher for his home parish of St. Ann's Church in Shohola, PA. Even to the end, Tom spent all the time he could with those closest to him, always up for one more hand of cards.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son Eric, brothers William, Jr., Gerald, Robert, and Earl.
Surviving are his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, the former Eloise Best; son Thomas and his wife Mary-Ann; grandchildren, Thomas W. II and Elizabeth.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 20, 2020