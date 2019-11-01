|
|
Timothy "Tim" Thompson passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on October 28, 2019 at the age of 33 following a long struggle with addiction.
Tim was born on September 28, 1986 in Nuremberg, Germany U.S. Army Hospital and moved to Ft. Polk, Louisiana when he was 8 months old. He grew up in Watson, Louisiana and married Christin Wanker Graff.
After divorcing, Tim moved several times but ended up in Baton Rouge to be closer to his work at Gerry Lane Cadillac where he was an automobile specialty technician. He will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, and talent of being able to fix anything.
He is survived by his mother Lisa Jones and step-father Kirk C. Jones, father William R. Thompson and step-mother Mary Thompson, son Connor Thompson, and Connor's mother Tiffany Droddy, brother William J. Thompson, grandmother Phyllis Newport, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence "Poncho" Newport, and grandparents Diana and Earl Bass.
Tim will be cremated at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. There will be a memorial service held for family and close friends at a later date. He then will fly to Pennsylvania to his final resting place with his grandfather, Lawrence "Poncho" Newport.
A special thanks to his girlfriend, Trista Hughes , whose quick action of calling 911 saved him long enough to get him to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where his family was able to tell him good-bye.
Also, a special thanks to Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, M.D., Katelyn, JP and the entire LSU-ICU team and staff for their kindness, compassion, and respect for Tim and his family. Tim's Aunt Janice Klinkiewicz, "second-in-command" from Pennsylvania, was visiting Louisiana when he passed away is greatly appreciated for never giving up on Tim.
Everyone has their own journey in life. The Lord ended Tim's journey here on earth to give peace to him and his family. To know him was to love him. Tim will be missed by all.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 1, 2019