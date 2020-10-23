Edward Valentine W. "Popsie" Cavage, 86, of Canaan Township, Waymart, passed away on Thursday night, October 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by the love of his family.



Born December 28, 1933, in South Canaan to Frank and Lucy (Fox) Cavage. He was baptized at St. Michael's Church in Simpson, Pennsylvania as Walenty Szczepankiewicz. He acquired the name Popsie from his siblings.



As a young man, he worked on local farms. He went into the US Navy Company 207, 14th Battalion; 1st Regiment in 1953; serving as a Machinist during the Korean War on the USS Ingraham. Popsie's travels around the Mediterranean Sea, where he served as an MP on shore patrol, were some of his fondest military memories.



Upon returning from the Navy, he met Christine Johannes, the love of his life, while out dancing. They married six short months after meeting. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in September and have six children, 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Popsie drove "Bus 5" for 53 years. He has touched the lives of so many during that time. He loved giving out treats on holidays. He would greet many of us in the morning with "it's a beautiful day in Pennsylvania," during a cold fall rain. He always had an impactful

smile for those who rode his bus, even if he did need to look in his rearview mirror and flash the overhead cabin lights to let you know that it was getting a little too loud.



Many generations in the community have been privileged to know and be a part of his life during his bus driving and farm market careers. To his children and the generations after that, he leaves his legacy which will be forever touched by his kindness, love, generosity and wisdom.



Popsie is survived by his wife, Christine; and six children: Michael (Allyson) of Waymart; Sharon Landers (Jerry) of Honesdale; Paul (Kim) of Waymart; Valerie Linde (Gary) of Honesdale; Amy Pike (Alan) of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Cynthia Landmesser (Brian) of Waymart; brothers, Andrew (Barbara) of Waymart and Anthony (Dolores) of Carbondale; and sister, Joan Siebert (Jerry) of Clarks Summit; grandchildren: Eric Cavage, Mariah (Michael) Langan, Dustin Cavage, Janine (Terry) Werner; Jerry (Samantha) Landers, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Matthew (Allison); Faith, Ryan, Catherine Cavage; Christopher (Yvonne) Mohn, Alexandria (Coulter) Ebbert, Brielle (Corey) Floyd, Megan, Amanda, Matthew Linde; Madison, Albert Luke, Emma Pike; James Valentine Ashby, Lyndsie Ashby, and Norah Landmesser; great-grandchildren: Joseph, John, and Leah Langan, Natalie Werner; Rosalind, Audrey, Logan, Mia, Caroline, Baby Ivan, Abigail; Peyton Marie, and Baby Everest Rose.



He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lucy (Fox) Cavage; brothers, Louis and Joseph; and sister Mary Valeski; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Cavage.



The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart, PA 18472.



Viewing will be Saturday from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM in St. Mary's Church. All attending are asked to keep their condolences brief, and exit the church after paying respects. Seating in the church will be available during the funeral mass, but not during the viewing.



Please note that masks and social distancing will be required and CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. Temperatures will be checked before entering the church. The family will not be shaking hands or physically greeting in an effort to comply with current health regulations.



Interment with Military Honors will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fair Avenue, Honesdale, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Popsie's memory to Wayne Woodlands Manor, 37 Woodlands Drive, Waymart, PA 18472 or Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park St. Honesdale, PA 18431.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472.

