Valerie M. Rackley Houck of Salt Springs (FL), formerly of Honesdale and Rock Hill (SC), passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 due to complications from COPD.



She was 71.



Valerie was the daughter of Gertrude Gibbons Balser of Elizabeth (NJ) and James E. Rackley of Jackson (NJ). Valerie was raised by her aunt, Olga Gibbons Eccles Markel of Herrick Center, whom she considered a second mom. Her stepfather was Robert Balser of Elizabeth (NJ).



Valerie came from a large family which included siblings: Thomas Eccles, and wife Denise, of Prompton; Joseph Eccles, and wife Mary, of Union Beach (NJ); Robert Markel of Herrick Center; Dorothy "Dottie" Penwarden, of Waymart and Davie (FL); the late Mary Eccles Robinson.



Valerie was a pillar of the community at Salt Springs (FL). She loved and helped everyone she came in contact with. Valerie cared for the elderly most of her life. She was always ready to lend a hand by providing transportation to the grocery store, doctor's office or pharmacy. She also liked to pet-sit, walk dogs and do lawn work.



Valerie was a multi-talented lady whose hobbies included writing, gardening, drawing. painting, sewing and crafting. She also loved the beach and her dogs.



Valerie is survived by her children: Randy Kovaleski, and wife Cindy, of Honesdale; Wendy Bennett St. Clair, Honesdale; Robert "RJ" Houck, Salt Springs (FL); Misty Houck, Fort Mill (SC).



She was also blessed by grandchildren: Pierce St. Clair of Honesdale; Carson St. Clair of Honesdale; Cierra Ingiaimo of Charleston (SC); Xale Gregory of Fort Mill (SC); Nick Kovaleski of Honesdale; Megan Massa of Honesdale; Jocelyn Loriz, and husband Zack. of Honesdale; Ryan Merring of Honesdale; Walker Houck of Salt Springs (FL).



Valerie was also blessed with several great-grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store