Vera M. Duke

Vera M. Duke Obituary
Vera M. Duke 99, a home maker of Hurley, New York formerly of Damascus, Pennsylvania died Monday January 20, 2020 at the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, New York. Vera was the daughter of the late William and Oressa Bush Baker and was born in Damascus on December 20, 1920. Vera was the widow of Linwood Duke Sr.
Vera is survived by her daughter Linda Winant of Hurley, New York by her five grandchildren Christine, Jason, Julie, Jackie and Jennifer and by eleven great grandchildren,and two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Vera was predeceased by her son Linwood Duke Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home 34 Upper Main Street Callicoon New York from 11 AM to 1 PM. The funeral service will commence at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Hillcrest Cemetery Galilee at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon. To leave a condolence or for further information please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-887-4900.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 22, 2020
