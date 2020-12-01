Virginia "Ginny" Crum
Milanville - Virginia "Ginny" Crum, 70, of Milanville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late John and Estelle (Barnes) Matzo, she was born on October 8, 1950 in Elizabeth, NJ. Ginny was married for 49 years to Earl Crum, who survives her. She was a longtime resident of the area. She was a member of Calvary Chapel of Milford, PA. A family statement reads: "Ginny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, gardening, and crafts. She was very talented. She was strong, compassionate, and giving. She enjoyed taking walks up on the mountain, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed."
She is survived by her husband, Earl, three children: Heath Crum and his wife Jamie of Honesdale, PA; Heather (Crum) Ellex and her husband Jake of Hawley, PA; Elizabeth (Crum) Schickling and her husband Joe of Chalfont, PA; six grandchildren: Lynsey Lee, Courtney Crum, Tristin Crum, Alexa Schickling, Madeline Ellex, Kayla Schickling; two great grandchildren: Tripp and Rowan; and her sisters: Joann Brockner, Diane Wood, Darlene Hoover, and Yolanda Yanish. Ginny is predeceased by her sister: Judy Mitchell.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory can be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010