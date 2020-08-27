Virginia M. Walsh, 71, of Honesdale, passed away at home on Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. Her former husband, Vernon Byron Walsh Jr. preceded her in death in 1994.Born February 14, 1949 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late John M. Murray and Barbara M. (Kimball) Murray.Ginny graduated from Honesdale Catholic High School in 1967. She was a well known waitress for many years in Honesdale. She was a very independent lady who cared deeply about her family and the community in which she lived. Ginny was proud of her family's heritage and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her son, John M. Walsh and his wife Michelle of Honesdale; grandsons, Brody John Walsh, and Levi Byron Walsh; a special little girl in her life, Addison Grace Swingle, daughter of Kevin and Maryann Swingle; cousins, Kate Chambers and her husband Robert of NJ, Maggie Pantridge and her husband Mark of Mass., Mary Gartland of Mass., Margaret Dein, John, Charles and Philip Murray; a special friend, Tracy Davis of Honesdale; former daughter-in-law whom she dearly loved, Bonnie Walsh, and her children, Sarah Elizabeth Walsh and Joey Byron Walsh; an uncle, Philip R. Murray; a sister-in-law, Marie Lohman, and nephew Scott; friends, Brenda and Mike Jones; and Tracy McFeeley, RN.She was also preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Reynolds Kimball "Muggs" Murray; grandparents, Philip R. Murray and Margaret Rose Crockenberg Murray, and Hugh R. Kimball and Alice B. DuPre Murray; and her dearest lifelong friend, Patsy Biddlecombe.Friends may visit on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward R. Howell Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. CDC guidelines will be followed; masks and social distancing will be required.A Mass of Christian Burial will be private, and held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart, PA.Interment will be private, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale, PA.