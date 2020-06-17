Vita "Eva" Begina, 80, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on

Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of

fifty years, Andrew Begina, and her first-born son, Gary Begina.

She was born July 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the

late Salvatore and Anne Lombardo. She was a proud homemaker who raised

four children in Queens, New York.

Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, gigi, sister, aunt,

cousin, and friend. To Eva, family meant everything. She was always

available to talk, day or night, for however long you needed and

always had the right words to say. She was host to many holiday

gatherings and enjoyed taking family vacations, bringing everyone

together to create memories and traditions for generations to come.

Eva always had scratch-offs in her purse that she would give to her

family and friends. She loved to gamble, "Quick Hits" being her

machine. She was always ready to play a hand of pinochle, being the

best partner that everyone would want. She also loved to watch

Hallmark, day or night.

Eva loved to cook, Italian food being her favorite. She always made

sure everyone was well fed and never hungry. She would end her days

with a cup of coffee and dessert.

She is survived by her children: Don Begina and his wife Loree, Mark

Begina, and Deanna Mazzotta. She is also survived by her

grandchildren: Vincent Begina, Crystal Morris and her husband Tom,

Brooke Mazzotta, Matthew Begina, Nicholas Begina, and Alexis Mazzotta;

her great-grandchildren: Thomas Morris and Theodore Morris.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at

Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Honesdale. All guests are

asked to wear a mask. Mass will take place Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00

a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church. After she will return home to

Queens, New York to be laid to rest, forever next to her "Hon," Andrew

Begina.

It was Eva's wishes that people attending her services are dressed in

bright, colorful apparel, representing life and happiness. She was the

light in the room and will forever be missed.



