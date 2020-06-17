Vita "Eva" (Lombardo) Begina
1939 - 2020
Vita "Eva" Begina, 80, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on 
Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 
fifty years, Andrew Begina, and her first-born son, Gary Begina.
She  was born July 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the 
late Salvatore and Anne Lombardo. She was a proud homemaker who raised 
four children in Queens, New York.
Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, gigi, sister, aunt, 
cousin, and friend. To Eva, family meant everything. She was always 
available to talk, day or night, for however long you needed and 
always had the right words to say. She was host to many holiday 
gatherings and enjoyed taking family vacations, bringing everyone 
together to create memories and traditions for generations to come.
Eva always had scratch-offs in her purse that she would give to her 
family and friends. She loved to gamble, "Quick Hits" being her 
machine. She was always ready to play a hand of pinochle, being the 
best partner that everyone would want. She also loved to watch 
Hallmark, day or night.
Eva loved to cook, Italian food being her favorite. She always made 
sure everyone was well fed and never hungry. She would end her days 
with a cup of coffee and dessert.
She is survived by her children: Don Begina and his wife Loree, Mark 
Begina, and Deanna Mazzotta. She is also survived by her 
grandchildren: Vincent Begina, Crystal Morris and her husband Tom, 
Brooke Mazzotta, Matthew Begina, Nicholas Begina, and Alexis Mazzotta; 
her great-grandchildren: Thomas Morris and Theodore Morris.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at 
Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Honesdale.  All guests are 
asked to wear a mask. Mass will take place Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 
a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church. After she will return home to 
Queens, New York to be laid to rest, forever next to her "Hon," Andrew 
Begina.
It was Eva's wishes that people attending her services are dressed in 
bright, colorful apparel, representing life and happiness. She was the 
light in the room and will forever be missed.

Published in Tri-County Independent from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
