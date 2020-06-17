Vita "Eva" Begina, 80, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on
Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of
fifty years, Andrew Begina, and her first-born son, Gary Begina.
She was born July 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the
late Salvatore and Anne Lombardo. She was a proud homemaker who raised
four children in Queens, New York.
Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, gigi, sister, aunt,
cousin, and friend. To Eva, family meant everything. She was always
available to talk, day or night, for however long you needed and
always had the right words to say. She was host to many holiday
gatherings and enjoyed taking family vacations, bringing everyone
together to create memories and traditions for generations to come.
Eva always had scratch-offs in her purse that she would give to her
family and friends. She loved to gamble, "Quick Hits" being her
machine. She was always ready to play a hand of pinochle, being the
best partner that everyone would want. She also loved to watch
Hallmark, day or night.
Eva loved to cook, Italian food being her favorite. She always made
sure everyone was well fed and never hungry. She would end her days
with a cup of coffee and dessert.
She is survived by her children: Don Begina and his wife Loree, Mark
Begina, and Deanna Mazzotta. She is also survived by her
grandchildren: Vincent Begina, Crystal Morris and her husband Tom,
Brooke Mazzotta, Matthew Begina, Nicholas Begina, and Alexis Mazzotta;
her great-grandchildren: Thomas Morris and Theodore Morris.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at
Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Honesdale. All guests are
asked to wear a mask. Mass will take place Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00
a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church. After she will return home to
Queens, New York to be laid to rest, forever next to her "Hon," Andrew
Begina.
It was Eva's wishes that people attending her services are dressed in
bright, colorful apparel, representing life and happiness. She was the
light in the room and will forever be missed.
Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of
fifty years, Andrew Begina, and her first-born son, Gary Begina.
She was born July 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the
late Salvatore and Anne Lombardo. She was a proud homemaker who raised
four children in Queens, New York.
Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, gigi, sister, aunt,
cousin, and friend. To Eva, family meant everything. She was always
available to talk, day or night, for however long you needed and
always had the right words to say. She was host to many holiday
gatherings and enjoyed taking family vacations, bringing everyone
together to create memories and traditions for generations to come.
Eva always had scratch-offs in her purse that she would give to her
family and friends. She loved to gamble, "Quick Hits" being her
machine. She was always ready to play a hand of pinochle, being the
best partner that everyone would want. She also loved to watch
Hallmark, day or night.
Eva loved to cook, Italian food being her favorite. She always made
sure everyone was well fed and never hungry. She would end her days
with a cup of coffee and dessert.
She is survived by her children: Don Begina and his wife Loree, Mark
Begina, and Deanna Mazzotta. She is also survived by her
grandchildren: Vincent Begina, Crystal Morris and her husband Tom,
Brooke Mazzotta, Matthew Begina, Nicholas Begina, and Alexis Mazzotta;
her great-grandchildren: Thomas Morris and Theodore Morris.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at
Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Honesdale. All guests are
asked to wear a mask. Mass will take place Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00
a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church. After she will return home to
Queens, New York to be laid to rest, forever next to her "Hon," Andrew
Begina.
It was Eva's wishes that people attending her services are dressed in
bright, colorful apparel, representing life and happiness. She was the
light in the room and will forever be missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.