|
|
Vivian J. Peck, 79, of South Canaan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning January 30, 2020 at home. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Donald G. Peck for more than 50 years when he preceded her in death in 2012.
Born March 1, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Jennie (Bullis) Johnson.
Vivian graduated from Lake Consolidated High School, Lake Ariel, in 1960. She faithfully attended Canaan Bible Chapel for the last 12 years, having perfect attendance in the Ladies Sunday School Class for many of those years. Vivian enjoyed wildlife and feeding the birds. She loved to prepare Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family. Vivian especially enjoyed spending time with her Yorkie, Benji.
Vivian is survived by a daughter, Holly Highhouse and her husband Larry of Waymart; a son, Donald "Butch" Peck, Jr. and his wife Joanna of Waymart; six grandchildren: Daniel Highhouse and his wife Kristie, Sarah Madden and her husband Matthew, Jordon Peck and his friend Shelby Fendelander, Cassidy Misiura and her husband David, Micah Peck, Zachary Peck and his fiancé Augusta Stegner; four great-grandchildren: Emily and Kyle Madden and Peyton and Bentley Highhouse; four brothers: Arthur Johnson Jr. and his wife Kay, Frank Johnson and his wife Donna, Wayne Johnson, and Albert Johnson and his wife Ruthie.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Dwight Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Janice Johnson.
A Memorial Service followed by a luncheon will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Canaan Bible Chapel, 30 Hemlock Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 with Pastor Dan Henwood officiating.
Private interment will be in Simon Cemetery, South Canaan, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vivian's memory to Canaan Christian Academy, 30 Hemlock Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Vivian's family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Julia Ribaudo Nursing Home and Wayne Memorial Hospice. A very special appreciation is expressed to Donna Lyn Johnson, RN for her excellent care of our mother, her aunt.
Arrangements are cremation services are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 31, 2020