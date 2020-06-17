Walter E. Steelman III, 70, of Lake Ariel passed away on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an illness.
Born November 9, 1949 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Walter E. and Marion (Mills) Steelman.
Ned graduated from Honesdale High School and went on to study at Luzerne County Community College; he was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale. Early in his life, Ned helped his father in the family business at Steelman Funeral Home which was located on Park Street for many years. Ned later worked for Americo Rope Factory. He went on to have an enduring career at Cove Haven Resort in Lakeville where he still continued to work part-time following his retirement. Ned lived a quiet and simple life; he enjoyed the outdoors. Most of all, he loved his son and granddaughter and always looked forward to spending time with his family. Ned will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ned is survived by his son, Sheriff Mark Steelman and Anna of Honesdale; his beloved granddaughter, Rory Steelman; and his brother, Lt. Col. Scott D. Steelman and his wife Joni Barton Steelman of Venice, FL; and his dear friend, Carol Davis.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Wesley Room of Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 with Pastor Donald Olsommer officiating.
Friends may visit in the Wesley Room at the church on Friday from 3:00 PM till the time of service.
Interment will be private in Glen Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ned's memory to Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.