Walter Mihelic, 75, of Honesdale, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Barbara Quintin. The couple married on July 11,1969.
Born on September 14, 1944 in Yugoslavia, he was the son of the late Anton and Olga Mihelic.
Walter was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He later worked in several school districts in and around New York City as a custodial engineer. He retired from Old Boys High School in Brooklyn, NY.
Walter was a member of the American Legion, Post 1088 in Whitestone, NY and a member of the Lessings Lodge, # 608 F.& A.M..
He was a man of many interests. He enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and crossword puzzles. Walter was also well known for telling his wife that he was making a trip to Home Depot and to return hours later to learn that the Home Depot meant a trip to the casino.
He also loved his dogs, German Shepherd, Lacey and his Chow, Bear.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Karen Nowaski of Honesdale; his brothers Anton Mihelic and wife Silvia and Albert Mihelic and wife Ilba all of Queens, NY; his sister Ida Mavricos of Staten Island, NY; grandchildren, Michael Pelletier, Brianna Nowaski and Evan Pelletier; great granddaughter Keirra Pelletier; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Mihelic.
A blessing service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 4:30. His family will receive friends on Sunday, 2 until the time of service.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 7, 2019