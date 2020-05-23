|
|
Wanda Elizabeth (Daniels) Stromberg, 95, passed away of natural causes on May 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter in Greeley, Pa. Her husband of 42 years is George Stromberg.
She was born September 22, 1924 in Honesdale, on the kitchen table as the last horse and buggy funeral went by the kitchen window. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Gladys Daniels. Wanda enjoyed bird watching, playing the piano, and most of all being with her family and pets.
Also surviving are her 4 children: Michael Marold and his wife Nancy, Terry Deetscreek and her husband Roger, Melody Harrison and her husband Bill, and Ardell Zielinski and his wife Sue; a brother William Daniels; a sister Lorraine Hiller; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great- great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her 2nd husband Stanley Zielinski and many of her furry friends.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 23, 2020