Wayne E. Mitchell, 74, of Waymart, passed peacefully, following a brief illness, on April 12, 2020, in Honesdale, PA. He was born on Oct. 5, 1945 in Syracuse, NY.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Stanley & Mildred Mitchell (née Tusar) and his brother, Donald R. Mitchell. He is survived by three nephews Jeff Mitchell & Jamie Mitchell, Phoenix, AZ; Dave Mitchell, (Kristen Mitchell & Lauren Mitchell) Apalachin, NY; sister-in-law, Ruth Mitchell, Vestal, NY; uncle, Henry Tusar, Forest City, PA; aunt, Lillian Price (née Tusar), Uniondale PA; and special friends Tom, Melanie & Anna.
Wayne spent his boyhood in Forest City, PA where, according to his brother, he "was always on his bike". He moved with his family to Waymart, PA in 1960, where Wayne (and his brother) helped his Mom & Dad in the S & M Mitchell & Son's Grocery store; became a graduate of Waymart HS; retired as meat manager at Shop Rite in Middletown, NY; and returned home to Waymart.
Wayne was a HUGE New York Yankee & New York Giants fan; an avid fisherman & boater who joyously cruised Lake Wallenpaupack & Cayuga's waters. His meticulous yard of well cared for trees, shrubs and flowers reflected his fondness for nature and outdoor work. Fortunately, he inherited "Millie's" love & aptitude for cooking & baking, and acquired her skills to support his healthy appetite. He was well known and appreciated for his jokes, story telling and good company. Wayne Mitchell will be missed by his friends and family for his gentle manner, generosity of spirit and exceptional sense of humor.
Due to the current health regulations, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Forest City.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 15, 2020