Wiliam "Billy" Fives


1939 - 2020
Wiliam "Billy" Fives Obituary
William (Billy) Fives, a lifelong resident of the Egypt Road area of 
Mount Pleasant Township, passed away unexpectedly at Wayne Memorial 
Hospital, Honesdale, on May 24, 2020, with the love of his life, his 
wife Fay Rabaya Panilag and other family members at his side.
He and 
Fay were married May 30, 2003 in the Philippines and over the year she 
took excellent care of him.
        He was born in St. Joseph Hospital, Carbondale on December 20, 1939 
to the late Michael and Rose Gill Fives. He grew up on the family farm 
and graduated from Pleasant Mount High School in 1959.
He then joined  the army and was a Vietnam Veteran, he spent most of his time in 
Germany but the last six months he was a member of the National Honor 
Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. He graduated 
from Mansfield University with a degree in Business. He worked as a 
Realtor for most of his life and where ever he worked he was a top 
seller, earning him several awards in sales over the years. He had a 
very easy going personality and close relationship with his customers 
and was will liked by all who knew him. He was a longtime member of 
the Pleasant Mount American Legion, a charter member of the Ponderosa 
Hunting Club and had been a member of the now closed S.t Cecilia's 
Church.
        In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother Tom and wife 
Bonnie of Mount Pleasant Township, PA, sister Peggy and husband Gerald 
Carden of Mount Pleasant Township, PA and sister-n-law Ann Fives of 
South Bound Brook, NJ. Nephews Kevin Carden, Kieran Carden and Robert 
Fives. Nieces Michele and husband Marty Strong, Helenrose Fives, Lisa 
and Husband Shane Yarbrough, Maribeth and husband George Gutierrez, 
Chelsea Carden, Natalia Carden, Patricia Carden, Susan Fives and 
husband Matthew Coburn. Grandnephews Kevin Carden and Brendan 
Fives-Coburn. Grandnieces Megan and husband Ryan Chisholm, Tara and 
husband Tom Youden, Erin Carden, Darby Carden, Marleigh Gutierrez and 
Abigail Gutierrez.
        In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister Regina 
Fives and brothers Robert Fives and Joseph and his wife Dianne Crowe 
Fives.
        Due to the current public health policy, a memorial mass will be 
celebrated at the convenience of his family.  A public memorial 
celebration will be announced at a later date.  Arrangements by 
Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
        Memorial contributions can be made to a local food pantry or veterans' organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Tri-County Independent from May 28 to June 27, 2020
