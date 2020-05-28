|
|
William (Billy) Fives, a lifelong resident of the Egypt Road area of
Mount Pleasant Township, passed away unexpectedly at Wayne Memorial
Hospital, Honesdale, on May 24, 2020, with the love of his life, his
wife Fay Rabaya Panilag and other family members at his side.
He and
Fay were married May 30, 2003 in the Philippines and over the year she
took excellent care of him.
He was born in St. Joseph Hospital, Carbondale on December 20, 1939
to the late Michael and Rose Gill Fives. He grew up on the family farm
and graduated from Pleasant Mount High School in 1959.
He then joined the army and was a Vietnam Veteran, he spent most of his time in
Germany but the last six months he was a member of the National Honor
Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. He graduated
from Mansfield University with a degree in Business. He worked as a
Realtor for most of his life and where ever he worked he was a top
seller, earning him several awards in sales over the years. He had a
very easy going personality and close relationship with his customers
and was will liked by all who knew him. He was a longtime member of
the Pleasant Mount American Legion, a charter member of the Ponderosa
Hunting Club and had been a member of the now closed S.t Cecilia's
Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother Tom and wife
Bonnie of Mount Pleasant Township, PA, sister Peggy and husband Gerald
Carden of Mount Pleasant Township, PA and sister-n-law Ann Fives of
South Bound Brook, NJ. Nephews Kevin Carden, Kieran Carden and Robert
Fives. Nieces Michele and husband Marty Strong, Helenrose Fives, Lisa
and Husband Shane Yarbrough, Maribeth and husband George Gutierrez,
Chelsea Carden, Natalia Carden, Patricia Carden, Susan Fives and
husband Matthew Coburn. Grandnephews Kevin Carden and Brendan
Fives-Coburn. Grandnieces Megan and husband Ryan Chisholm, Tara and
husband Tom Youden, Erin Carden, Darby Carden, Marleigh Gutierrez and
Abigail Gutierrez.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister Regina
Fives and brothers Robert Fives and Joseph and his wife Dianne Crowe
Fives.
Due to the current public health policy, a memorial mass will be
celebrated at the convenience of his family. A public memorial
celebration will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by
Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to a local food pantry or veterans' organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Tri-County Independent from May 28 to June 27, 2020