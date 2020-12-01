William A "Bill" Schmitt

Beach Lake - William A. (Bill) Schmitt, 86, of Beach Lake, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on August 13, 1934 to the late Alfred Schmitt and Adeline Simpson Schmitt.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Audrey Keesler Schmitt. He is also survived by his loving children, William Jr & Christine Schmitt, Tucson, AZ; Eileen Ertel, Virginia Beach, VA; Brenda & Father David Smith, Beavertown, PA; Mark & Brenda Schmitt, Honesdale, PA; and daughter-in-law Heather Schmitt, Tucson, AZ. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Angela (Jet) Britton, Amy Black, Timothy (Adrienne) Schmitt, Shannon (Kevin) Edsall, Burgandy Burleson, Joshua Smith, Benjamin (Jess) Schmitt, Christopher Burleson, Emily Schmitt, Stephen (Caitlin) Schmitt, Kaleb Smith, Patrick (Jessica) Schmitt, Rachael Smith, Ashley Schmitt and Connor Schmitt, as well as, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Bill was predeceased by his son, Douglas Schmitt, grandsons Kirk Schmitt and Ryan Schmitt, daughter-in-law Hilda (Neidt) Schmitt, father and mother-in-law Lawrence and Beryl Keesler, brother Alfred (Jane) Schmitt and sister Marion (John) Barnes.

His kindness, big heart and sense of humor made him a friend to many.

He had many special lifelong and new friends, including his church family at the Beach Lake Free Methodist Church where he and Audrey faithfully attended.

Bill had a passion for hunting and fishing, especially with his great grandson Nicolas Britton. He was a truck driver by trade, working for several companies over the years. He loved what he did and was a hard and dedicated worker. He was a very clever and inventive man, being able to fix or create almost anything.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa



