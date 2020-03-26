|
William (Bill) Charles Tuthill, 82, was born in Honesdale, PA on February 28, 1938. He died peacefully on March 20, 2020, in the home he built with his daughters Sherry and Linda by his side.
Bill graduated from Waymart High School in 1956 where he was an avid baseball player. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a Communications Specialist for six years. After 32 years of service at the State Correctional Institute of Waymart, he retired as the Storeroom Manager. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Later in life, he spent his winters golfing and relaxing in the South Carolina sunshine. He liked working with heavy equipment. He loved to watch boxing and bowling on television.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Julia (Merrigan) Tuthill, his mother Charlotte (Lutz) Tuthill, and father Jack Tuthill.
Bill is survived by his devoted daughters Sherry (Bob) Peterson and Linda (Dennis) Brown, his siblings Robert Tuthill, Gloria (Tuthill) Shelp, and Richard Tuthill, as well as, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
At a later date, a graveside service with interment will be held in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 26, 2020