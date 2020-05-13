|
William D. Keim, Jr., 97, of Union Dale, died Saturday at the Oakwood Terrace, Moosic. His wife was the late Harriet H. Smith Keim, who died on October 1, 2014. They were married on December 31, 1949.
Born March 7, 1923 in Elkhart, IN, he was the son of the late William D. Keim, Sr. and Irene Connelly Burns.
William retired after a long career in the United States Navy. He worked in Courtesy Patrol for Elk Mountain Ski Resort and managed the Herrick Hill Huckleberry Farm in Herrick Township for many years. He was a faithful member of the Herrick Center Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Sanford and husband, Steve of Herrick Center;
son-in-law: Dean Blair of Lake George, CO; grandchildren: Aaron and Courtney Ward, Jacqui Shreve and husband Glen, Kevin and Mandy Blair; great grandchildren: Tommy, Emma, Eric, Natalie, Lawson, Noah, Kannon and Maxxen.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Sandra Lee Blair.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Herrick Center Baptist Church. William's cremains along with his wife's will be entombed in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
To share condolences and photos with William's family visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in William's name can be sent to Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 948 North Main Street, Union Dale, PA 18470.
