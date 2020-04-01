|
William E. Sutor, 73, of Waymart died at home Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn A. (Lydon) Sutor in 2019.
Born February 20, 1947 in Simpson, he was the son of the late Edward Sutor and Anna (Mican) Sutor Lazorack.
Bill graduated from Waymart High School. He was a United States Army Veteran; he faithfully served in the Vietnam War. Bill later retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill was a member of the VFW.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Dickinson and her husband Ken of South Canaan; a sister Johanna Peterson and her husband Bill of North Chesterfield, Virginia; Joey Soucy of Hawley, whom he thought of as a son; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a large extended family.
In accordance with his wishes, following cremation, memorial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 1, 2020