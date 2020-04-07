|
William J. Rickard, 89, Waymart, passed away on April 2, 2020 at home.
Born in Waymart, he was the son of the late William and Freida Salber Rickard.
He was predeceased by his first wife, the former Joan Hogan in 2005. Bill had the distinction of being honored as the first Eagle Scout in Waymart's history in 1947 and graduated from Waymart High School in 1948. Following his marriage to Joan in 1951, they moved to the suburbs of Philadelphia, where Bill was employed as a draftsman by Boeing, helping to design the first transmission for the Boeing Chinook helicopter.
In 1974, the family returned to Waymart, where Bill was employed as a Drafting Supervisor for Ingersoll Rand in Clarks Summit, until they closed their operation in 1982. Bill, together with his wife, Joan, reopened the office the next day as Pocono Drafting Service and he served as President and CEO for PDS Solutions, Inc until his retirement in 2006. PDS was awarded the Small Business of the Year award in 1997 and the company continued to thrive, employing over 120 people and opening a satellite office in St. Petersburg, Fl.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jean Grimes, and two daughters, Teri and her husband Greg Morcom of Waymart and Kim Wentworth, also of Waymart. Also, five grandchildren, Drew and Ally Morcom of Lake Ariel, Keith and Stephanie Morcom of Breinigsville, Jeff and Kelly Morcom of Carbondale, Kirsten Wentworth and Fiancé Nate Gross of Mt. Pocono and Barrett Wentworth and Fiancée Ashley Backey of Eynon., eight great grandchildren, a sister, the late June Ambrose of Virginia and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Traditional Hospice and Home Instead for their wonderful care of Bill during his illness.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a Mass and graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 7, 2020