William J. Ridd, 78, of Honesdale, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Susan Fritz. The couple married on November 16, 1962.
Born on June 12, 1941 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Janet K. Morgan Ridd.
Bill's pride and joy was his home at Dyberry Farms in Oregon Township.
He and his wife owned and operated the farm and he was extremely proud that his son, Bill Jr., would be the fifth generation of the
family to manage it. He enjoyed working and spending time there.
A man who enjoyed to keep busy, Bill also owned and operated an excavating business.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Lone Pine Hunting Club. He also enjoyed spending his Sundays at Dyberry Sporting Clays with his friends.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son William Ridd Jr. of Honesdale; his sisters Tammy Hollister of Honesdale and Joanne
Tegeler of Southbury, CT; many other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son Brian Ridd.
Following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 1, 2020