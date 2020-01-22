|
|
William L. Puerile, 58, of Waymart passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Belva Ann (Lamberton) Puerile in 2006.
Born July 19, 1961 in Honesdale, he was the son of Freda (Smith) Puerile of Sidney, NY and the late James P. "Pat" Puerile.
Bill was a longtime employee of General Dynamics. In his youth, he especially enjoyed spending summers at the lake with his "Grandma Dottie," Dortha Smith. Bill loved his convertible and took great pleasure in driving it through the local countryside. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Bill is also survived by three sons, James Lawler and his wife Maria of Carbondale, Robert Lawler and his wife Pamela of Lancaster, John Lawler and his wife Michelle of Sturges; two daughters, Lisa Molinaro and her husband Robert of Crystal Lake, and Kimberly Wildes of Hanover Township; two brothers, James Puerile and his wife Shelia of Unadilla, NY, and Christopher Puerile and his wife Amy of Bainbridge, NY; three sisters, Denise Puerile of Norwich, NY, Dale Puerile of New York, and Mary Puerile of North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
In addition to his wife and father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Albert Puerile, and a son, Kevin Abe Lawler.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472.
Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 AM – Noon in the funeral home.
Interment will be Friday in East Canaan Cemetery.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 22, 2020