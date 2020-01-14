|
Wilson Woodrow Stanton, Jr., 66, of Equinunk, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, the former Leana L. Meckle Lester. The couple married on July 12, 2003.
Born on March 11, 1953 in Carbondale, PA, he was the son of the late Wilson Woodrow Sr. and Hazel Conklin Stanton. For many years, Wilson drove truck for Moser Trucking and later for Fox Ledge Spring Water.
He later retired from Mesko Glass Company.
A talented musician, Wilson enjoyed playing guitar and singing at the Pine Mill Church and other local churches. He also played with Carl Kennedy and the Country Kings. He and Leana also enjoyed recording music in the studio he built in his home. One year, Leana and he performed to receive toys for Toys for Tots. The price of admission was a gift for a child.
A "Jack of all trades," he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around his garage.
Also surviving is his daughter Tawnee Babel and husband Vince of Beach Lake; his son William Pratchler of Scranton; step-children Jerry Lester, Sherry Lester Hawley and husband Harold and Casey Lester Milk and husband Wayne all of Equinunk; his brother Rodger Stanton of Honesdale; 14 grandchildren. JR also left behind 6 nieces and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Masker and Beatrice Dolaway.
As per his request, cremation will be held and a memorial service will be held at the Equinunk Methodist Church on Sunday, January 19th at 2 pm. His family will receive friends in church, 1 until the time of service. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 14, 2020