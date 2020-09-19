Yvonne E. Gavitt, 89, formerly of Boyds Mills, and recently a resident at Forest City Nursing Center passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her beloved husband, William H. Gavitt passed away on October 28, 2011. They were married November 30, 1951.
Born October 26, 1930 in Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Agnes Snook.
Yvonne was a homemaker, and always made sure that her family was well taken care of. She was a former member of the Calkins Ladies Aid and was at one time, a 4-H Leader. Years ago, she was a member of the Honesdale Bowling Team.
Always a hard worker, Yvonne worked for the Tie Factory in Boyds Mills until it closed, and later the Katz Factory until that business also closed. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making clothing for her children and grandchildren; she also loved to crochet. She made many afghans for her family and friends. She always enjoyed playing bingo, going to yard sales, and reading books. Yvonne was a big fan of Monday night wrestling; she would invite her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to come over to watch with her. She will be lovingly remembered as a loving and kind mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by four children: Patricia Sheard of Prompton, Mary Gries and her husband Roger of Calkins, Sharon Bezyak and her husband Joe of Greeley, and Joseph Gavitt and his wife Deborah of Boyds Mills; grandchildren, Jeremy and Holly Gries, Nathan and Amy Gries, Adam Gries, Melissa Minor, Brian Sheard, Brett Sheard, Angie Gavitt, and Rebecca Gavitt; great-grandchildren, Christopher Sheard, Ashley Sheard, Victoria Sheard, Makila, Ellina, and Colby Sheard, Kalah Gries, Kaitlyn Gries, Tyler Gries, Olivia Gries, Colton Gries, Reagan Gries, Dacota Friermuth, and Joslynn Friermuth, Wyatt Gavitt, Joella Gavitt, and Leea Cook; great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Gabriel; a brother, Fred Snook Jr. and his wife Lillian of Florida; a sister-in-law, Cecelia Snook; and a brother-in-law, Charles Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren: Roger Gries, Jr. and Stacie O'Connell; four brothers, Donald, Mark, Thomas, and Arlington Snook; and one sister, Veronica Williams.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Calkins Cemetery with Pastor Bonnie Sheard officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Due to current health regulations, there will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Yvonne's memory to Damascus Township Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 63, Damascus, PA 18415 or the Nebzydoski/White (Wayne County 4H Livestock) Scholarship Fund c/o Rosalind Williams, Scholarship Fund Manager, 409 Stock Farm Road, Lake Ariel PA 18436.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431. www.BryantFuneralHome.com