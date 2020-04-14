Home

Zachary Royal Brooks


1995 - 2020
Zachary Royal Brooks Obituary
Zachary Royal Brooks, 24, of Waymart died tragically on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born December 12, 1995 in Honesdale, he was the son of Gerald R. Brooks of Prompton and Laurie A. Cobb of Waymart.
Zack was the most wonderful son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend anyone could hope for. He was always prepared to help anyone who needed him. He was employed by Cardinal Glass.  More than anything, Zack loved his dog, Iszak.
He is also survived by: his sister Stephanie, a niece Adelaide, brother-in-law Jonathan, step-mother Jeannie, step-sister Cassandra, an also-sister Caitlin, paternal grandparents, Eston and Doris Brooks of Waymart, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his second family the Zintels of Waymart, and significant other Victoria White. Zack was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Clayton "Buzzy" and Betty (Dumond) Cobb.
Due to the current health regulations a memorial service will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Zack's memory to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 14, 2020
