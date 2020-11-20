Bart Mason
Coralville - Bart Mason, age 52, of Coralville, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mercy Iowa City.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held in the Slater City Cemetery. Burial will be in the Slater City Cemetery.
Born on August 3, 1968 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Bart was the son of Sonja Moore and Fred Mason. He grew up in Slater and graduated from Ballard High School in 1986. From an early age, Bart aspired to be an educator. Following high school, he attended Des Moines Area Community College and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Bart later attended Drake University, earning a Master's Degree in Education in 2001.
He was united in marriage to his soul mate Michele Schueder on September 29, 1995 in Las Vegas.
Bart taught 5th grade in Marshalltown for ten years, before serving five years as the Elementary Principal in Okoboji. He moved to Coralville in 2007, where he was principal at Kirkwood Elementary School. Bart has worked for Grant Wood AEA for the past ten years as the Director of Teaching and Learning.
Wherever he went, Bart always got involved in the community, and centered the success and happiness of others. He loved to organize community events and didn't think anything was impossible. Bart served as a volunteer firefighter in Okoboji and always came back to his hometown of Slater to help his dad with the 4th of July Fireworks each year.
Bart was a proud member of the Isle of Iowa, Parrot Head Club, serving as Club President. He was recently elected President of Parrot Heads in Paradise, Inc. His participation in these organizations helped to benefit the general welfare of the community. He was also a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville. Additionally, Bart was an avid fan of Drake Basketball and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Bart is survived by his wife, Michele of Coralville; a son, Matt (Melissa) Mason of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Andrea "Drew" Mason of Mount Pleasant, MI; his father, Fred Mason of Slater; and furbabies, Buddy and Lola. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sonja Pohl; and his grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and online condolences may be left for Bart's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Family of Bart Mason, c/o: Soderstrum Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Ames, Iowa 50010, for future charitable designation.