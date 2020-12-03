Dwight Bruce Nernes

Leon - Dwight Bruce Nernes, age 76, of rural Leon, Iowa, was born December 27, 1943, to Arnold Leroy and Faye Leota (Scott) Nernes, in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020.

Dwight grew up in Cambridge, Iowa with numerous family members and friends. He spent a lot of time fishing and swimming in the Skunk River. He also enjoyed hunting squirrel a little more than going to school. Cambridge was a place where a lifetime of memories were made. He loved to tell stories about that special place.

On October 27, 1967, he married the love of his life, Judith Ann Corbin, in Vermillion, South Dakota. In the early years, they made their home on an acreage on the outskirts of Maxwell, Iowa, where he owned and operated Nernes Feeds and drove a truck for his dad. They were blessed with four children, Billy Ray, Timothy James, Machelle Ann, and Malinda Melvessa. In the 1970's, Dwight and Judy took a leap of faith and purchased a farm in southern Iowa, where they lived and raised their children.

Music was his legacy and he handed that down to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed singing and playing music with his family. Dwight had the voice of an angel and sang in church, with several bands, and in 1994, he had the pleasure of singing on the Grand Ol' Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

An avid hunter, he enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors with his grandsons, and sons-in-law. He had a keen eye for cattle and loved his registered Black Angus.

Dwight was a family man and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He rarely missed an activity that the grandkids were involved in. He beamed with pride when the grandkids showed those home-raised Angus cattle at the county and state fairs.

Dwight took Jesus as his Savior at the Brienne Assembly of God Church in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a man who welcomed everyone into his home. He was a mentor to many. He would take in every stray animal and lost soul. You never had to wonder if you were good enough, he made sure you knew how important and loved you were. He was everyone's best friend.

Dwight and Judy spent their later years taking care of elderly family members and eventually elderly community members. He was a giver.

Preceding him in death were his parents; Arnold Nernes and Faye Geisler; sons, Billy and Timmy; brother, Larry Nernes; and sister-in-law and husband, Mary and Don Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Nernes of Leon, Iowa; daughters, Machelle (Travis) Clark and Malinda (Tyler) Graham, all of Leon; grandchildren, Caitlin (Trevor) Brown of Leon, Alexis (Jon) Peters of Garden Grove, Iowa, Cierra Clark and fiancé, Colton Fountain, of Leon, Alexandria Graham of Des Moines, Iowa, Gunner Graham of Leon, Addiston Graham of Leon, Cadence Clark of Leon, and Gibson Graham of Leon; great grandchildren, Dwight Peters, Lincoln Peters, and Jameson Peters of Garden Grove; brother, Daryl (Sue) Nerness of Osceola, Iowa; uncle, Lynn Scott of Leon; sister-in-law, Helen Nernes of Leon; half-sister, Connie Kangas of Rome, New York; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were held at the Slade – O'Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, with Pastor Terry D. Roberts officiating. Burial was in the Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge, Iowa at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A memorial fund will be used at a later date for a Decatur County youth activity.



