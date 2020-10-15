Eva Mae Sampson
Cambridge - Eva Mae "Baby Doll" Sampson, 92 of Cambridge, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Kavanagh House on 56th Street.
Eva Mae was born September 23, 1928, on a farm northeast of Farrar, the daughter of Everett S. Gardner and Ethel B. Bailey. She graduated from Farrar High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to James E. Sampson on March 19, 1950, in Ames. Eva Mae was a devoted member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cambridge where she was always involved in many church activities. She enjoyed watching birds and butterflies and quilting and sewing. She could often be found tending to her flowers or gardening.
Eva Mae is survived by her children: Sid (Lori) Sampson of Peoria, IL, Doug (Terry) Sampson of Des Moines, Jeff Sampson of Minneapolis, and Laura (Craig) Aust of Ankeny; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters: Ada, Alice, Libby, and Sally; and three brothers: Jimmie, David, and Willard.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Peoria Cemetery near Maxwell.
Memorial contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice - Kavanagh House on 56th – 900 56th Street - Des Moines, IA 50312.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com