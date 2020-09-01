1/1
Forrest Luing
1916 - 2020
Nevada - Forrest Luing, 104, formerly of Collins passed to his new life Monday, August 31, 2020, at Story County Sr. Care in Nevada.
Forrest was born May 9, 1916, in Collins to Fred Delmar and Ica Gladys (Downing) Luing. He graduated from the Collins Consolidated High School in 1935. He married (Alma) Leonora Vasey December 28, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa. Forrest enjoyed going to dances, playing pool, bowling, playing cards and bingo. He liked old time country music, country drives, traveling, wintering in Texas and spending time with his family. He was a well-known livestock buyer and trucker for the local farmers. Forrest lived in the Collins community until he moved to assisted living in Nevada where he celebrated his 98th birthday. He moved to Senior Care in Nevada in December of 2019 where in May of 2020 he celebrated his 104th birthday by window because of Covid-19.
Forrest is survived by his children Darwin (Janet) Luing of Panora, IA, Charlene (Ted) Mullihan of Collins, IA, Pam (Bill) Hamilton of Laguna Vista, TX and Teresa (Charles) Suggs of Loveland, CO.; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons.
He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 71 years Leonora, parents, sisters Juanita Chitty and Maxine Omvig, a brother Wendell Luing, a grandson Chris Carver and a great-grandson Cory Oswalt.
Forrest lived a good full life and will be greatly missed by his family, relatives, and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Collins Evergreen Cemetery.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

Published in Tri-County Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
