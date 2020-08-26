Or Copy this URL to Share

Jefferson, LA - Fran (Colhoun) Jeansonne passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 72 at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana due to complications from cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Eloise Colhoun. She is survived by her son Jimmy (Debbie) Tichenor; her grandsons John, Ben and Max and her siblings Gene (Joan) Colhoun, Angie Thompson and Ev Colhoun.

Fran grew up in rural Colo, Iowa and graduated from Colo High School in 1965.

Fran moved to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1978. She worked as an electrical manufacturers' sales representative at RAPCO Associates, Inc. for over 30 years. Currently she worked with Two Rivers Power. She was a 25 year plus member of the Electrical Association of New Orleans.

In addition to her work in the electrical industry, she was also a licensed Real Estate Agent.

Fran was a long-time active member of the New Orleans Jazz Club, where she was also the club secretary for 35 years.

Fran was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she held various committee positions and most recently worked as the bookkeeper.

Fran was a beloved family member and a cherished friend. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

Funeral services to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada, Iowa. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the family plot in Colo, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 5875 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 or New Orleans Jazz Club, 5000 West Esplanade Ave, Box 641, Metairie, LA 70006.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements.

