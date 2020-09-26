Phyllis L. Soderstrum

Ames - Phyllis L. Soderstrum, 100, of Ames died September 24, 2020 at Bethany Life Communities in Story City. Graveside services will be Monday at the Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Slater.

Phyllis was born on July 12, 1920 in Polk County, Iowa to Clarence and Ella (Halverson) Walker. She graduated from Kelley High School in 1937 and married Lowell Soderstrum on July 12, 1939 at the Little Brown Church. Phyllis worked as a secretary at Iowa State University in the Foreign Language Department for 22 years, retiring in 1982. She lived in Slater until moving to Ames in 1978. Phyllis was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater and then Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames. She enjoyed going to Iowa State Sporting events, playing cards, bowling, traveling to different place and she had great pride in keeping a clean house.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Dennis (Karen) Soderstrum of Story City; her daughter, Dianne (Gary) Hermann of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; a brother, John (Janice) Walker of Slater and two sisters, Norma Jean Lem of Ames and Ruth Roberts of Urbandale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell on August 27, 2004 and grandson, Brad Hermann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Slater Historical Society or donor's choice.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



