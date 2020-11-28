Richard "Dick" Burns
Maxwell - Richard "Dick" Burns, 77 of Maxwell, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Dick was born April 29, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of James Howard and Opal (McCloskey) Burns. He graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1961 then enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1964. On March 5, 1966, Dick was united in marriage to Betty Lowe in Quasqueton, IA. He worked for Farm Service in Guthrie Center and Central Tractor/Value-Bilt in Des Moines.
Dick was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Maxwell. He was also a charter member (#45) of the Hart Parr Oliver Collectors, a member of the Iowa Cornbelt Oliver Collectors, Minneapolis Moline Collectors, Prairie Gold Rush and the Duffers. He enjoyed collecting Oliver and Minneapolis Moline tractors and he and Betty attended shows for over 40 years.
Dick is survived by his wife, Betty of Maxwell; his brother, Jim (Wanita) Burns of Rowley, IA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Carolyn Strong.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Dick for use to be determined at a later date.
A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (422 First Street) in Maxwell. Due to COVID-19, numbers will be limited inside the building at one time. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maxwell Cemetery with Pastor Adrian McMullen officiating.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com