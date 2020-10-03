Ruth Olive Larson
Urbandale - Ruth Olive Larson, age 91, of Urbandale formerly of Huxley, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Ruth was born in Story County Iowa to Norwegian immigrants Tarald and Olava Lee. She attended elementary school in Napier and later Huxley after the family purchased a farm there. She excelled at basketball and vocal music before graduating in 1947. Ruth married Edward Larson in 1948 and together they operated the farm which had been in the Larson family for over 100 years. In addition to her role on the farm Ruth was Secretary to the Principal at Ballard High School for 30 years where she influenced many young lives.
Ruth remained active in music throughout her life, singing solos at many weddings, funerals and church services. Ruth directed youth choirs and together she and Ed performed in community choruses, quartets and small groups. They were devoted members of the Fjeldberg Lutheran Church choir for decades.
In retirement Ruth and Ed traveled with friends and family throughout the United States and to Europe. They wintered in Mesa, Arizona for many years and made dear friends at Citrus Gardens there. Ruth enjoyed sports as much as Ed and they were ISU Cyclones fans to the end. During the 9 years Ruth lived at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale she organized church services and card clubs.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Thelma, Joseph, Helen, Donald, and Leonard and her husband of 69 years Edward Larson. Left to mourn are her daughter Jane (Ralph) Ross, son Paul (Deana Voth) Larson, grandchildren Joel (Esther) Fischer, Sarah (Eric) Roane, Christopher (Sheena) Fischer, and great-grandchildren Amy, Zoë, Will, Evie and Lucy.
Ruth will be interred with Ed at Fjeldberg Cemetery in Huxley but due to the Covid Pandemic a celebration of life service will be postponed until friends and family can safely gather.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Soderstrum Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Ruth's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. Memorials can be directed to Fjeldberg Lutheran Church, 209 N 2nd Ave., Huxley, Iowa 50124.