Alida Hayner, 88, of Troy, Entered into eternal life on Wednesday June 12, 2019 peacefully at the Saratoga Hospital.
Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Marie Spenard Durivage and the beloved wife of the late Curtis G. Hayner Jr.
Mrs Hayner was employed for over 40 years with Portec Co. in Troy until their closing, she was a member of the Uncle Sam Sparklers and along with her husband and high school sweet heart Curtis, enjoyed bowling and baseball and was a diehard NY Mets fan.Survivors include her Children; Carol (Bill) Hayes, Curtis G. Hayner III, Granddaughter; Erica (Dan) Mahar, 2 great grandsons; Colton Curtis and Bryce Phillip Mahar, sister; Marie Wetmiller and brother; George Durivage. Family friends; Kate, Amanda and Jared as well as her dear friend Kathy and many nieces and nephews. Alida was pre deceased by siblings; Genevieve Wetmiller, Ed, Alfred, Paul, Bill, Frank and Arthur Jr. Durivage.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass that will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 am at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill with the Very Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Alida's memory may send contributions to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave. Wynantskill, NY 12198.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019