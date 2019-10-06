|
Troy - Abraham E. Bolgatz, age ninety two, died peacefully at his home in Troy on October 1, 2019.Abe was born on July 17, 1927 in New York City to Israel Aaron and Eva (Lev) Bolgatz, Jewish immigrants from southern Lithuania. He was raised in Spring Valley NY, graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1944. That summer he enlisted in the US Army. He served as a Special Agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Munich, Germany. Upon discharge from active duty, Abe obtained BA, MA and JD degrees from New York University. He was admitted to the NYS Bar in 1958 and began his career as a social worker in Harlem.In 1963, Abe met his future wife Jean in Central Park, "online," as he said. Abe and Jean were married shortly thereafter, and their son, Aaron, was born in NYC. In 1965, they relocated to Syracuse, NY, where their daughter, Jane, was born, and Abe worked at the NYS Office of Economic Opportunity.The family moved next to Troy, and then West Sand Lake, and then back to Troy. During this time, Abe enjoyed lengthy careers at Hudson Valley Community College and at SUNY Albany's Professional Development Program. Additionally, he served on many not-for-profit boards, including the United Way, The Eddy, Equinox, Rensselaer County Co-Operative Extension, the Interfaith Shelter, and Oakwood Cemetery. Abe very much appreciated all his colleagues through these many years.Abe was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. He is survived by his wife, Jean Findlay Bolgatz, his son Aaron, of Boulder Colorado, his daughter Jane, of New York City; daughters-in-law, Rebekah and MaryLynne; three grandchildren, Eliza, MacLeay and Wrye; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman. Abe will be sorely missed, but his humor and caring will never be forgotten by those who knew him.A memorial service for Abe will be held at the Gardner Earl Chapel, Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue, Troy, at 2 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a , or to The Community Hospice Rensselaer County (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/abraham-e-bolgatz
Published in The Record on Oct. 8, 2019