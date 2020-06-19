Schenectady, New York - Adriane P. Iacocca, 90, of Schenectady, formerly of Latham, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.Born in East Orange, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late William and J. Katherine Miller Perkins and the beloved wife of over 61 years of William V. Iacocca, who died on May 19, 2014. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Morris – Stebbins – Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 25 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well.A Funeral Service will be held privately on Wednesday morning for the immediate family and followed by private interment in Memory’s Garden Cemetery, Colonie.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Adriane P. Iacocca be made to the “Building for Bridges” project, at Calvary Methodist Church, 15 Ridge PlaceLatham, New York 12110.Please read the complete obituary or feel free to leave you on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgeFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.